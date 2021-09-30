Stock indices in Canada rose at the end of today’s session; S&P/TSX up 0.12% on Investing.com

© Reuters. Stock indices in Canada rose at the end of today’s session; S&P/TSX up 0.12%



Investing.com – Canadian stocks rose after the close on Wednesday with gains in, and prices moved higher.

It rose 0.12% at the close of trading in Toronto.

The best offers of the season are ahead Scarlet Energy Corporation (TSX:) which rose 9.47% or 1.10 points to record 12.71 at the close. George Weston Ltd. Meanwhile, TSX: added 6.38% or 8.19 points to close at 136.57. Birchcliffe Energy Co., Ltd. (TSX: up 5.19% or 0.345 points at 6.995 at the end of trading.

As for the worst performers at the close of trading, Lightspeed Commerce Inc (TSX:) stock closed down 11.50% or 16.42 points at 126.34 at the close. Labrador Iron Ore Kings Corp (TSX:) down 7.46% or 2.74 pips to close at 34.01. OceanaGold Company (TSX:) down 5.73% or 0.125 points to 2.055.

Advance shares outnumbered decliners by 539 to 444 and 116 closed unchanged on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (TSX 🙂 hit a 52-week high. It added 9.47%, or 1.10, to 12.71. Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd (TSX: its highest level in 3 years). Gain 5.19% or 0.345 to 6.995.

which measures the implied volatility of S&P/TSX options unchanged at 0% at 11.27.

Gold futures for December delivery were down 0.70%, or 12.15, to $1,725.35 an ounce. Elsewhere in commodity trading, crude oil for November delivery fell 0.61% or 0.46 to $74.83 a barrel, while Brent oil for December was down 0.40% or 0.31 to trade at $78.4 a barrel.

The Canadian dollar / US dollar fell 0.49% to 0.7843, while the Canadian dollar / euro rose 0.30% to 0.6764.

US dollar index futures rose 0.66% to 94.398.