Stock indices in Canada rose at the end of today’s session; S & P / TSX Index gained 1.51% on Investing.com

© Reuters. Stock indices in Canada rose at the end of today’s session; S & P / TSX up 1.51%



Investing.com – Canadian stocks rose after the close on Thursday with gains in, and moved higher.

It was up 1.51% at the end of trading in Toronto.

Season’s best deals are on top Majestic first silver Corp (TSX 🙂 rose 19.93%, or 3.54 points, to 21.30 at the close. Fortuna Silver Mines Meanwhile, Inc (TSX 🙂 added 12.18%, or 1.04 points, to close at 9.58. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: Increased 8.72% or 1.33 points at 16.58 on close of trade.

As for the performance of the weakest at the end of trading the session, they closed BlackBerry Ltd (TSX :), which fell 38.96% or 12.27 points at 19.22 at the close. Real matters Inc (TSX): down 7.67%, or 1.44 points, to close at 17.34. Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSX 🙂 is down 5.29%, or 2.42 points, at 43.31.

The number of gainers outnumbered decliners by 671 against 344 and 112 closed unchanged on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

First Majestic Silver Corp TSX shares hit a 3-year high. Gain 19.93% or 3.54 to 21.30.

The option that measures the implied volatility of S&P / TSX options was unchanged at 0% at 11.27.

Gold futures for April delivery fell 0.18%, or 3.35, to $ 1,845.55 an ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, crude oil for delivery in March fell 0.78%, or 0.41, to $ 52.44 a barrel, while the April Brent crude contract fell 0.59%, or 0.33, to trade at $ 55 and $ 20 a barrel.

The CAD / USD was up 0.08% to 0.7817 while the CAD / EUR was down 0.13% to 0.6441.

US dollar index futures fell 0.26% to 90,407.