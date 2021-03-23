Stock indices in Canada fell at the end of today’s session; S & P / TSX is down 0.15% on Investing.com

© Reuters. Stock indices in Canada fell at the end of today’s session; S & P / TSX down 0.15%



Investing.com – Canadian stocks tumbled after the close on Monday with losses in, lower prices.

It was down 0.15% at the close of trading in Toronto.

Season’s best deals are on top Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TSX :), which rose 6.00%, or 1.27 points, to 22.45 at the close. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Meanwhile, (TSX 🙂 added 4.13% or 0.33 points, to close at 8.32. AcuityAds Holdings Inc (TSX: Increased 4.12% or 0.740 points at 18.680 on close of trade.

The worst performance of the season Cascades Corporation (TSX 🙂 which fell 7.55%, or 1.36 points, to close at 16.65 at the close. Village Farms International (TSX: down 6.29%, or 1.16 points, to close at 17.28. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSX 🙂 is down 5.01%, or 23.78 points, at 450.49.

Decliners outnumbered gains on the Toronto Stock Exchange by 534 against 515, while 117 stocks closed unchanged.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TSX 🙂 shares hit a 52-week high. A profit of 6.00% or 1.27 to 22.45.

Which measures the implied volatility of S&P / TSX options was unchanged at 0% at 11.27.

Gold futures for April delivery fell 0.13%, or 2.20, to $ 1739.50 an ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, crude oil for delivery in May rose 0.07%, or $ 0.04, to $ 61.48 a barrel, while the Brent May crude contract fell 0.06%, or 0.04, to trade at $ 64.49 a barrel.

CAD / USD fell 0.01% to 0.7995, while CAD / EUR fell 0.33% to 0.6696.

US dollar index futures fell 0.17% to 91.767.