Stiftung Warentest selects the best printers

Users should choose printers based on their purpose

According to Stiftung Warentest, anyone who wants to buy a printer should consider a few basic things before buying: Those who print photos above all prefer to use an inkjet printer. Those who mainly print text are better off with a laser printer. If it is used infrequently, it is also less likely to fail, but more massive. The following questions are also important: Should the device also be able to scan and copy? W: Are black and white prints sufficient or should they be color?

The bottom line is that models from HP and Canon performed the best in the Stiftung Warentest test. The highest score went to the black and white HP Neverstop Laser 1001nw (2.0) for €274. Among the color printers, the HP Color Laserjet Pro M454dw (2.4) won for 385 euros. If you are looking for a composite device, according to the test, it is better to use the Canon i-Sensys MF445dw (2.5; black and white) for 440 euros or the Canon Pixma G7050 (2.3; color) for 430 euros.

The cheapest printer in the test, which got a “good” score, was the Canon Pixma TS705 color printer. However, Ricoh was not able to convince with its gel printers. A fairly thick ink should combine the advantages of both worlds – laser and ink. Of the 35 best devices published in Stiftung Warentest, only two were from Ricoh – both were generally satisfactory (2.8).