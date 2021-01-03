Steve Sarkissian from Texas talks about a battle with alcohol at the first press conference

Steve Sarkissian will be the new coach Texas Longhorns The after school soccer team fired Tom Herman, who had several years left on his contract.

Sarkissian’s success and suffering have been documented while working as a coach. He had successful periods in Washington And USC before his alcohol problems emerged. Several reports detailed issues related to the coach, alcohol and his journey to an improvement.

He talked about his history with alcohol addiction during his first press conference as coach of Longhorns on Saturday.

“When I went through what I went through in the public eye, I don’t want to say that you are humble but you are. I am proud of the work that I have done. But I will say when you fight what I fight, you have to work on it every day.” Austin American Statesman.

Since it was launched on USC, Sarkissian was attacking coordinator with the Atlanta Falcons and had two spells Alabama. This season, he oversaw a crime that included Mac Jones, Nagy Harris, and Devonta Smith, and is only one win from a national championship.

Texas finished the 2020 season by defeating the Alamo Powell over Colorado and scoring 7-3. The team had never participated in the college football qualifiers, and last played for a national title during the 2009 season.