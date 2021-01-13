Steve Forbes defends the publication of a controversial opinion piece, and says he does not support the ‘blacklists’ of Trump employees

Steve Forbes, Chairman and CEO of Forbes Media, denounced the blacklists of Trump administration officials in his defense of Controversial editorial In his magazine he threatened companies that employ Trump’s “myths”.

“Unlike Twitter, media giants and Big Tech companies, we believe in a diversity of opinions,” Forbes said.Fox and FriendsWednesday.

Forbes OP-ED warns companies not to hire “ fabolists ” from the Trump administration

Randall Lynn, chief content officer at Forbes, has warned companies that may consider hiring Kylie McCannani, Kylian Conway, Sarah Huckabee Sanders and others who have worked in the Trump administration.

“Let it be known to the business world: Hire any of the trump buddies above, and Forbes will assume that everything your company or organization talks about is a lie,” Lynn wrote in an article published Thursday.

The CEO said his opinion differs from that of the chief content officer.

“It reminds us of what we saw in the 1950s, during the McCarthy era,” said Forbes. People were denied work due to their political beliefs …

“We will not have blacklists and the like,” Forbes said. “People can express their opinions. Unlike other organizations, we have diverse opinions at Forbes and we value those diverse opinions and I think that shows strength, not weakness.”

Forbes magazine defended the opinion piece as an “example” of divergent views that are not prevalent in universities or big tech companies.

The former Republican presidential candidate said he and Lin oppose the culture of abolition, which Forbes called “cancer” and called on the nation to “rally and move forward.”

