sport

Steve Cohen replies to the “abolishing culture” tweet after Jared Porter has been fired

by
Steve Cohen replies to the "abolishing culture" tweet after Jared Porter has been fired

Mets owner Steve Cohen didn’t stop at his Twitter statement Announcing the dismissal of GM Jared Porter For reports Sending a stream of inappropriate text to a reporter In 2016.

Cohen spoke in detail on the social media platform on Tuesday when a user asked him: “The cave to de-culture is abhorrent. [Porter’s] Life has been destroyed, so what is his way to salvation, Mr. Cohen? “

“I have no idea. I have an organization of 400 employees that cares more than anyone,” Cohen said Answered. “no job [have] Set a bad example of the culture I’m trying to build. “

Earlier Tuesday, Cohen announced the shooting on Twitter: “We finished Jared Porter this morning. I spoke at the first press conference about the importance of integrity and I mean it. This kind of behavior should be zero tolerated.”

Cohen dealt with it His “me too” claims In his Point72 Asset Management company before being approved as the new owner of Mets in October. Several former Connecticut hedge fund employees filed complaints about discrimination and misogyny last year with the state Human Rights and Opportunity Commission. The allegations have alarmed some MLB owners in agreeing to Cohen’s purchase of the $ 2.4 billion franchise, The Post reported in August.

READ  Kansas City chief Patrick Mahoms is likely to prepare for the AFC Asian Championship match
0
Eileen Curry
Written By
More from Eileen Curry

Jim Schwartz is considering retirement, and will not return to the Eagles in 2021

Doug Pederson said this week that he expects to be the head...
Read More

You may also like

UFC Fight Island 8 Weight Results: Michael Keisa, Neil Magny, all 28 fighters successfully achieved weight

UFC Fight Island 8 Weight Results: Michael Keisa, Neil Magny, all 28 fighters successfully achieved weight

Notre Dame players discuss Alabama's defense and how it compares to Georgia and Clemson

Notre Dame players discuss Alabama’s defense and how it compares to Georgia and Clemson

Denver Broncos signs George Patton to a six-year deal as general manager

Denver Broncos signs George Patton to a six-year deal as general manager

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *