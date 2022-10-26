Stephen Hensler cooks with the Cake Monster

October 27, 2022
Ulva Robson

Hamburg/Cologne (dpa) – Soon the rusk monster will cook and bake with TV star Stephen Henssler (50, “Grill den Henssler”). The new cooking show for children and families “Krümelmonsters Foodie Truck mit Steffen Henssler”, produced by RTL +, Super RTL and Sesame Workshop. The organizers announced this Tuesday evening in Hamburg.

In addition to TV chef Henssler, the show is also led by Cookie Monster and Gonger – a rag doll with a mustache and a chef’s hat, which first appeared on German television. Starting in the spring of 2023, the Cooking Spoon will be rocking “Foodie Truck” for 13 30-minute episodes — first on the RTL+ streaming service, and later on the family channel Super RTL.

