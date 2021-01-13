Stephen Colbert rages on Republicans calling for “unity” after the Capitol riot

Even with the start of the FBI Make sweeping arrests Of the sedition that attacked the US Capitol building last week, Stephen Colbert asked, “Do you know who does not take extreme right terrorism seriously at all? The President.”

During that Late Show Tuesday night monologue, the host focused on A. New report that President Trump blamed the riots About “the Antifa people” in a call with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy this week.

“what the hell are you talking about?!” Colbert shouted. You have invited these rioters to your rally in Washington. They were wearing your shirts and hats and waving your flag! And they cheered when I asked them to march to the Capitol. From now on, neurologists will upload pictures like this of stroke victims and say, “Can you tell me who their supporters are?” And if they don’t say, “They are MAGA members,” then you know it’s time to take their car keys. “

The host said the “anti-fascist excuse” was “so ridiculous,” that even “Kevin McCarthy’s typically spine-free area” was against the president. “Finding this out late in the match that Kevin McCarthy has the power to name reality in the face of the president’s lies is like discovering that Tom Hanks is in forsaken He’s had a boat the whole time! “

As for what comes next, Colbert had little hope that enough Republicans would be ready to vote to remove Trump from office in his final week. “Republican lawmakers desperately need the president’s supporters to love them,” he said. “I mean, their hands are tied – in the literal sense of the word.”

In response to the Republicans who are now calling for “unity” after supporting efforts to reverse the election results, he has not backed off. He said, “Well, let’s unite in punishing all disobedience and their political leaders who legitimized their murderous fantasies.” “There can be no cure until the disease is recognized and eliminated and you can do it now! The tumor has lost its Twitter feed!”

Now that Democrats have taken action “to prevent this from happening again by getting rid of the man who caused it,” Colbert asked Republicans, “What would you like to do to help? Because, so far, you’ve done nothing!”

“They were simply witnessing free and fair elections – elections that you knew were free and fair – but you lied about them anyway.” “Because you wanted to get campaign money and eyeballs and were afraid to make your boss the MAGA monster angry!”

“Your lies legitimize the illusions of a violent and anti-democracy mob that nearly killed you and your colleagues, and killed a policeman!” Colbert announced. “Now you want to use your hollow calls for loneliness to sweep everything under the rug? Well, good luck with that, brother, because the rioters were also defecating on your rug.”

For more, listen and subscribe The last laugh Podcast.