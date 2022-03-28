Stellandis and LG build large battery factory in Canada

Stellandis will partner with LG Energy Solution (LGES) to set up a battery plant in Canada. The car company wants to use this to meet most production requirements for electric vehicles in North America. Construction on the Windsor plant in Ontario is scheduled to begin later this year.

The start of production is planned for the first quarter of 2024. Annual capacity is projected to be over 45 GWh. The battery plant is expected to create about 2,500 new jobs in and around Windsor. The joint venture will invest $ 5 billion (equivalent to 3. 3.6 billion). With the city in Ontario, the new plant is being built on the traditional site for the Stellandis brand Chrysler. The American carmaker has been producing in Windsor since 1925.

“Our joint venture with LG Energy Solution is another milestone in the path of our ambitious electrification strategy in the region. By the end of the decade, we aim to achieve 50 percent of sales in the United States and Canada by battery-powered vehicles, ”said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares.

As part of its renewed strategic plan, Stellandis has announced that it will sell five million electric vehicles worldwide annually by 2030. In this scenario, the group has increased the required battery capacity from 140 GWh to about 400 GWh, which will be covered with its own five battery factories and additional distribution contracts.

LG plans to produce 2.5 million electric cars in North America

According to LG Energy Solution, the planned plant will have a production capacity of more than 200 GWh per year in North America, enough to power 2.5 million electric vehicles. The South Korean manufacturer had previously announced that it would invest about $ 4.6 billion in battery systems in North America.