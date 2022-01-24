sport

Stefanos Tsitsipas won an exciting five-set match against Fritz

January 24, 2022
Eileen Curry

    Rest is great: Stefanos Tsitsipas wrestles with Taylor Fritz in five sentences.

    The Round of 16 match brought a pure spectacle with a better ending for the Greek.

    Belarus lost to Estonian Kaya Kanepi in three sets.

The second match of the evening session in Melbourne had it all. Stefanos Tsitsipas (23, ATP 4) narrowly missed the American Taylor Fritz (24, ATP 22). The Greek wins in the five-set thriller 4:6, 6:4, 4:6, 6:3 and 6:4.

Sentence scores reflect what is happening on the field. Sometimes the world number 5 ranked player had the momentum on his side, and then Fritz dominated again. Spectators got their money in all respects. Tsitsipas achieved the decisive break in the fifth set when the score was 4:3, and the opponent’s shot managed to overwhelm the edge of the net. The 23-year-old thus qualified for the quarter-finals, where he met Italian Yannick Sener (20, ATP 10).

