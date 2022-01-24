Stefanos Tsitsipas won an exciting five-set match against Fritz

1/16 Rest is great: Stefanos Tsitsipas wrestles with Taylor Fritz in five sentences.

2/16 The Round of 16 match brought a pure spectacle with a better ending for the Greek.



























16/16 Belarus lost to Estonian Kaya Kanepi in three sets.

The second match of the evening session in Melbourne had it all. Stefanos Tsitsipas (23, ATP 4) narrowly missed the American Taylor Fritz (24, ATP 22). The Greek wins in the five-set thriller 4:6, 6:4, 4:6, 6:3 and 6:4.

Sentence scores reflect what is happening on the field. Sometimes the world number 5 ranked player had the momentum on his side, and then Fritz dominated again. Spectators got their money in all respects. Tsitsipas achieved the decisive break in the fifth set when the score was 4:3, and the opponent’s shot managed to overwhelm the edge of the net. The 23-year-old thus qualified for the quarter-finals, where he met Italian Yannick Sener (20, ATP 10).

Medvedev makes his way against strangers

“It was very tight today. Daniil Medvedev said after his tough victory. Thanks to his victory in four sets (6:2, 7:6, 6:7, 7:5) against Maxim Cressi (24, ATP 70), the Russian reached a quarter Final.

After a quick start, Medvedev reported increasing problems. It was not only back and abdominal problems that bothered him, but also the playing style of his opponent (135 net attacks), who lost to Rafael Nadal in the final of the preparatory tournament in Melbourne, forcing him to make some mistakes. . In the end, the Russian found a way to bypass the hitting and volleyball specialist.

This is the quarter-finals of the Australian Open men: Gael Monfils – Matteo Berrettini Denis Shapovalov – Rafael Nadal Jannik Sinner – Stefanos Tsitsipas Felix Auger-Aliassime – Daniil Medvedev woman: Ashleigh Barty – Jessica Pegola Barbora Krijikova – Madison Keys Daniel Collins – Alizee Cornet All Swiatek – Kaya Kanebi men: Gael Monfils – Matteo Berrettini Denis Shapovalov – Rafael Nadal Jannik Sinner – Stefanos Tsitsipas Felix Auger-Aliassime – Daniil Medvedev woman: Ashleigh Barty – Jessica Pegola Barbora Krijikova – Madison Keys Daniel Collins – Alizee Cornet All Swiatek – Kaya Kanebi

In the quarter-finals, Medvedev meets Felix Auger-Aliassime (21, ATP 9). The Canadian beat Croatian Marin Cilic (33, ATP 27) in a similar tight match 2:6, 7:6, 6:2 and 7:6. Next to him was Denis Shapovalov (22, ATP 14), the second player from Canada in the quarter-finals. He meets Rafael Nadal (ATP 6, 35).

Halep loses a hot battle – came out #2

For the women, Simona Halep (30, WTA 15) had to admit defeat after 2 hours and 34 minutes. The Roman lost to Frenchman Alizé Cornet (32, WTA 61) 4:6, 6:3 and 4:6.

Both players mainly suffered from the sweltering heat at Rod Laver Arena. Cornet kept asking chair wise Mariana Filiovic to interrupt the match, verbally attacking her: “Do you know how hot it is? This is crazy, this is inhuman!” However, there was no heat-related fracture, and the so-called “heat rule” was not applied . The humidity was not high enough for that.

After more than two and a half hours of heroic struggle, Cornet sank to his knees after winning match point. This is her first entry into the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam tournament – at the 60th attempt. There she meets American Danielle Collins (28, WTA 30).