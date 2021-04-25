Steam fixes a strange issue: only three players are affected

Valve has an annoying bug on the Steam gaming platform Installed. At least annoying to those who got there. Because the bug caused the Steam client to crash with about three players. By comparison: Steam has around 1 billion registered users and nearly 90 million monthly active players.

So what makes these three Steam users so special? The error only occurs when a player has more than 25,000 games in their library. So far, only three players have managed to achieve this. The cool thing about it: There are a total of about 50,000 games on Steam. So these three users bought more than half of the Steam games.

