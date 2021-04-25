Tech

Steam fixes a strange issue: only three players are affected

April 26, 2021
Gilbert Cox

Steam gaming platform fixes an issue that affected only three users. The previous limit for games in the library has been raised with immediate effect. But there’s a reason why only a few Steam users have reached this far.

