Steam fixes a strange issue: only three players are affected

Steam gaming platform fixes an issue that affected only three users. The previous limit for games in the library has been raised with immediate effect. But there’s a reason why only a few Steam users have reached this far.
Valve has an annoying bug on the Steam gaming platform Installed. At least annoying to those who got there. Because the bug caused the Steam client to crash with about three players. By comparison: Steam has around 1 billion registered users and nearly 90 million monthly active players.
So what makes these three Steam users so special? The error only occurs when a player has more than 25,000 games in their library. So far, only three players have managed to achieve this. The cool thing about it: There are a total of about 50,000 games on Steam. So these three users bought more than half of the Steam games.
Steam: the ranking of most games
With bug fixes, these users should no longer disable the Steam client. The players are initially a Russian user by the name “gt4” and there are about 26,000 games. In second place is a Chinese Steam player named “Sonix” with 28,600 games.
Steam player with the most number of games is much higher than that. American Steam nickname Dwight Schrute has around 32,800 games. The data is based on Steam-API-Tracker. This also includes additional content and DLCs on the menu. So the real number of games should be slightly lower. Still: most Steam players can only dream of a multitude of games.
