Steam Deck: Testimonials directly from players

Buyers received the first Steam platforms, and the first field reports appear on the Internet and also on the ComputerBase forum. The knowledge gained in this way should be found again later in the article “Steam Deck Experience Reports”, brought by ComputerBase reader “Marcel55”.

Players test for players

Marcel 55 He begins by describing his first impressions after about a day with Steam Deck and encourages the community to follow his example and provide more first-hand reports. Even if the new SteamOS 3.0 comes with an original desktop as an Arch derivative with KDE Plasma, the Steam Deck is essentially a portable open game console for gamers.

My steamer surface arrived today and I also ordered quite early and was probably lucky because everything went well. I chose the 256GB model, which is the golden mean.

Reader is testing a 256GB Steam Deck

after “a little bumpyInitial setup, in which the Tester also played its part, and successfully logged in, ComputerBase Reader was welcomed by its personal Steam library,

The initial setup was a bit bumpy, which was partly my fault because I couldn’t remember my Steam password.

Memory Expansion with Samsung Evo Plus

When installing the racing game Grid (test), the download size of which is up to 77 GB, it became clear to the author that the 256 GB storage space of the internal PCIe SSD for the laptop will not be enough for a long time.

The first game I wanted to install was Grid (2019). When I saw the size, I was choking and thought to myself, With 256GB I wouldn’t stray very far. Never mind, the weather was nice and I wanted to go out again anyway. So they got off to the bike, to Saturn (…)

The reader decided to expand the memory with a Samsung Evo Plus microSDXC 512GB memory card and saw himself and his library in good standing with a total of 768GB.

I think the total memory of 768 GB is easily enough to have a good collection with you, and it doesn’t always have to be the entire library.

Games that take advantage of faster PCIe-SSD memory and higher transfer rates can be moved to internal memory with priority, and then archived to a UHS-I (U3) compliant memory card.

25W consumption when playing for the first time

The first title that was allowed to compete on the author’s Steam Deck for testing was Burnout Paradise, which managed to make a very positive impression.

However, my first game was not Grid, but Burnout Paradise: The Ultimate Box. That was going very well, 60fps smooth. Despite the downloads I left running in the background. The game is of course a little older.

The tester also provides preliminary information on consumption and uptime while playing with synchronous download in the background in its review.

I used the device in battery mode, and the power consumption for games + downloads was roughly flat at 25W, which seems to be pretty much the maximum. The console experiences a maximum uptime of about 1:30.

Marcel55 would like to test the following games on Steam Deck for performance and compatibility in the coming weeks and months.

Network 2019 (78 GB)

Saints Row 3 (9 GB)

Just Cause 3 (51 GB)

Project Cars 2 (51 GB)

Golf with your friends (4 GB)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (38 GB)

Euro Truck Simulator 2 (12 GB)

Desktop Emulator (3 GB)

Cities: Skylines (12 GB)

Life is Strange (11 GB)

Civilization VI (20 GB)

Black Mesa (28 GB)

Wreckfest (31 GB)

Network 2 (11 GB)

Of course, there are no newer games here, but primarily those that I think might work on Steam, or quite the opposite, and I want to know if they work and how they work.

But even after only a day, requests are made for improvement and concern, among other things, the display of the portable game console, which the author can easily switch to a slightly larger size and with a higher resolution.

My wish for Khalifa: A bigger OLED screen with a higher resolution (1600 x 1000 or 1920 x 1200 pixels).

The first part of the Steam Deck first reader test from the ComputerBase forum community provides more details.

