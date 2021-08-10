Stay away from fossil fuels – what comes after oil

– What comes after the oil? Producing countries such as Saudi Arabia have become very rich in fossil fuels. The end of oil production now threatens the stability of an entire region. Paul Anton Krueger

Money from the soil creates major dependencies: the Khurais oil field in Saudi Arabia. Photography: Ali Haider (Keystone).

On the outskirts of the Saudi coastal city of Dammam, in the midst of desert beige industrial areas, is a small green lawn, carefully watered and looked after like a golf course. Some palm trees stand out in front of the white oil tanks. There is no oasis here, here you can marvel at the “well of prosperity”, the source of prosperity.

On March 6, 1938, Derek rods encountered exploration well No. 7 of crude oil at a depth of 1,441 meters. It was the first commercially produced oil field in Saudi Arabia – by 1982 it produced only 32 million barrels. This will be enough to meet Switzerland’s needs for nearly six months. A silver “Christmas tree”, as well shut-off valves are called, stands on fine gravel. If you open them, 1800 barrels of 159 liters will still flow to the day.