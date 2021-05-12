Statement of the Spokespersons for the Foreign Ministries of Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom on Israeli settlements (May 6-21)

We call on the government of Israel to reverse its decision to encourage the construction of 540 settlement units in the Har Homa East area of ​​the occupied West Bank and to end its policy of developing settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories completely. The settlements violate international law and threaten the prospects for a peaceful settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

If the decision to encourage settlement building is implemented in Har Homa, between East Jerusalem and Bethlehem, this will worsen the prospects for a viable Palestinian state with Jerusalem as the capital of both Israel and the Palestinian state. This step, along with the intensification of settlement construction in Givat Hamatos and the ongoing evictions in East Jerusalem, including Sheikh Jarrah, also undermines efforts to build confidence between the two parties after a constructive resumption of Israeli-Palestinian cooperation.

We call on the parties to refrain from unilateral action and to resume credible and objective dialogue in order to advance efforts towards a two-state solution and an end to the conflict.