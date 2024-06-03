Starting July 5th, Google will no longer index pages that cannot be viewed on mobile devices

Google announced that starting July 5, it will no longer index pages that cannot be viewed on mobile devices.





After Google switched to Mobile First at the end of October 2023 It is reported as completeOne cannot expect that there will be another update on this question.





This day has come In the form of a blog post By John Mueller. He wrote that starting July 5, Google will no longer index pages that cannot be viewed on a mobile device. From this day on, Google will crawl all pages, including those that cannot be viewed on mobile devices, using the Googlebot smartphone. If website content cannot be viewed on a mobile device, the website is no longer indexable:

After July 5, 2024, we will crawl and index these sites using Googlebot for smartphones only. If your site’s content is not accessible at all using a mobile device, it will no longer be indexable.

However, this does not mean that mobile-unfriendly websites will not be generally indexable in the future. Mobile friendliness means the content is optimized for mobile devices. However, if a website’s content can generally be viewed on mobile devices and is, for example, too small to read well, this will not prevent it from being indexed in the future.

Even after July 5, websites can still receive traffic from Googlebot Desktop — this traffic is used, for example, to crawl content for various search features like product listings or Google for Jobs.