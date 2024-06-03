June 4, 2024

Starting July 5th, Google will no longer index pages that cannot be viewed on mobile devices

Gilbert Cox June 4, 2024 2 min read

Google announced that starting July 5, it will no longer index pages that cannot be viewed on mobile devices.


advertisement

After Google switched to Mobile First at the end of October 2023 It is reported as completeOne cannot expect that there will be another update on this question.


This day has come In the form of a blog post By John Mueller. He wrote that starting July 5, Google will no longer index pages that cannot be viewed on a mobile device. From this day on, Google will crawl all pages, including those that cannot be viewed on mobile devices, using the Googlebot smartphone. If website content cannot be viewed on a mobile device, the website is no longer indexable:

After July 5, 2024, we will crawl and index these sites using Googlebot for smartphones only. If your site’s content is not accessible at all using a mobile device, it will no longer be indexable.

However, this does not mean that mobile-unfriendly websites will not be generally indexable in the future. Mobile friendliness means the content is optimized for mobile devices. However, if a website’s content can generally be viewed on mobile devices and is, for example, too small to read well, this will not prevent it from being indexed in the future.

Even after July 5, websites can still receive traffic from Googlebot Desktop — this traffic is used, for example, to crawl content for various search features like product listings or Google for Jobs.

See also  Godox Smartphone Vlogging Groups | Technique

Christian Kunz

advertisement

SEO comparison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Naughty Dog doesn’t want to make The Last of Us forever, with several projects in the pipeline

June 3, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

This is how real Windows professionals open the Task Manager

June 3, 2024 Gilbert Cox
3 min read

Mysterious data from interstellar space

June 3, 2024 Gilbert Cox

You may have missed

3 min read

Vienna as a dynamic center for business and science – CIMunity: Conference and Incentive Management

June 4, 2024 Faye Stephens
5 min read

French Open: Finals 1/8 – Medvedev fails in D Minor – Ruud defeats Fritz – Sports

June 4, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Starting July 5th, Google will no longer index pages that cannot be viewed on mobile devices

June 4, 2024 Gilbert Cox
3 min read

Bürgenstock Conference: US Representative Kamala Harris arrives

June 4, 2024 Esmond Barker