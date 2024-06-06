Starship rocket system launches for fourth test launch – Science

At 120 meters tall, Elon Musk’s spacecraft is taller than the Statue of Liberty. Two tests have gone differently than expected – and now the fourth has begun.

Brownsville (dpa) – The largest rocket system ever in the history of space took off on its fourth test flight after three failed attempts. The unmanned Starship spacecraft took off from a spaceport belonging to the private space company owned by technology billionaire Elon Musk, SpaceX, in the US state of Texas, as live images showed. A test flight lasting about an hour is planned.

During the first test last April, the entire missile system exploded after just a few minutes. During the second test in November, the two stages of the rocket separated and the upper stage continued to fly, but shortly afterwards each exploded separately. During a third test flight last March, Starship reached space for the first time, but it was also unable to complete the journey as hoped. SpaceX always stresses that the goal of tests is to collect data.

The “Starship” – which consists of an approximately 70-meter-long “Super Heavy” booster and an approximately 50-meter-long upper stage, also called a “Starship” – is intended to enable manned missions to the Moon and Mars. The system is designed so that the spacecraft and rocket can be reused after returning to Earth. The system, with a total length of about 120 metres, will be able to transport more than 100 tons of cargo in the future. NASA wants to take astronauts to the moon in a “spacecraft.” SpaceX hopes to one day take the system to Mars.

