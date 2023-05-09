Star Wars Jedi Survivor stutter? Finally, the spots move forward

In addition to announcing a new patch for Star Wars Jedi Survivor this week, EA and Respawn also outlined future improvements.

First major patch later this week

As in the Twitter account can be readThere is a “Patch 4” for the PC version of Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Buy now €69.99 )“as soon as possible” this week. Change is also implemented It includes about 20 changes. Good news: revised broadcast budgets are said to reduce “traffic stuttering,” and tracking traffic blockages have been updated to reduce idling times. Raytracing also means that data processing when switching has been revised. Performance with non-radial tracing is said to be improved again.

Minor, more unspecified improvements include fixed crashes, animation and collision bugs, various progression barriers, and bugs related to streaming, saving, and audio.

The extra work, which will continue according to EA, is interesting – but it’s likely only next week. Known issues that should be fixed in future patches include performance improvements on newer i7 and i9 processors that have efficiency cores, as well as general performance improvements to improve CPU and GPU utilization while reducing idle times, both with and without ray tracing. Some hiccups should also be eliminated. A raytracing data stream, some assets, and a “gap” in ready-made parachutes are cited as the reason.

How's Jedi Survivor in your house? Use the comment function and tell us what you think.