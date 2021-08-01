Stages of preparing coffee according to the body

Here we will focus on tasting Specially Coffee Association coffee. So keep in mind that not all coffee tasting in the world is done exactly through the following steps, but most of the time it comes close.

Step 0: Grind the coffee

Before getting to the heart of the matter, it is clear that it is necessary to grind the coffee sample. Thus, you will need to grind the coffee more coarsely than making filter coffee, but still better than French coffee.

The amount of coffee will depend on the size of your cups. Follow the ratio of 8.25 kg of coffee to 150 ml of water. Thus, for a volume of water of 200 ml, you will need 11 grams of coffee.

The coffee should be ground at the last moment before cupping begins to retain as much aroma and flavor as possible. Usually, if the SCA rules for cupping are strictly followed, the coffee should be ground and placed in the cups. Cupping will begin within 15 minutes, during which time each cup should be covered with a lid.

Step 1: Smell the coffee

The first step is to smell the dry coffee. There, you can write down how you feel on your scorecard (see: SCA scorecard) or simply on a piece of paper.

You will then have to come and pour water into each cup and wait between 3 and 5 minutes for you to come in and smell the coffee once it’s submerged in the water.

For this, it will be necessary to “break the crust” that has formed on the surface using cupping spoons. The method simply consists of stirring the coffee 3 times, and taking advantage of this movement to get close to your nose and smell the aromas emanating from the drink.

Step 2: Taste the coffee

After 8-10 minutes of brewing (the coffee is around 71°C), it’s time (finally!) to taste the coffee! But before that, it is necessary to remove the layer of coffee residue that has again formed on the surface. Thinner this time, and it is then necessary to come and retrieve these residues using two cupping spoons.

Once this small step is complete, it’s time for the tasting! This is when the notoriously annoying, but necessary for the development of all the smells in the mouth comes into play.

Therefore, you need to come and take a few centilitres of the divine drink and bring it to your mouth. There, it is advisable to drink coffee, adding enough strong suction so that all the coffee can spread in the mouth.

It is this retro method that then makes it possible to perceive the aromas and flavors of coffee.

Be careful, if you decide to drink the first coffee, you will have to drink all the samples until each taste matches. If you don’t want to expose your body to too much caffeine, I advise you to do what many coffee tasters do: spit the coffee into a bowl.

Then we come and taste the coffee again in this way after a few minutes of brewing. The temperature of the coffee then should be between 60 and 71 degrees Celsius. This allows you to notice the evolution of the coffee and the flavors when the coffee is more or less hot.

Finally, the screening of the coffee continues until a temperature of about 21°C is reached, after which cupping should stop proceeding with the final classification. During the coffee tasting process, the taster commented on his notes and made different notes which we will see below in the next part.

