SSC Napoli: Udinese fans attack the celebrating fans

Dozens of Udinese supporters attacked the celebrating Napoli fans. France Press agency Eight guest fans were injured. France Press agency Previously, Udinese fans had already made threats against Napoli. France Press agency Several hundred fans who traveled with them stormed the field after the final whistle. France Press agency There they celebrated their first title in 33 years. France Press agency

Napoli are Italian champions for the first time since 1989/1990.

After a 1-1 away draw with Udinese, hundreds of traveling fans stormed the pitch.

I was attacked by dozens of fans at home with belts and sticks.

The city of Naples has been waiting for this moment for 33 years. He secured himself on Thursday evening Napoli secured their third league title thanks to a 1-1 away draw with Udinese Club history. It is the first scudetto since 1990.

Just seconds after the final whistle, hundreds of Napoli fans who had traveled with them stormed the pitch of the Friuli stadium in Udine. But while most of them were devoted to celebrating the long-awaited title win, there were also some very unpleasant scenes.

Two Napoli fans are in hospital

Some fans at home didn’t want to put up with the championship party without further ado. Several Udinese fans also entered the pitch and started hitting the Napoli fans with sticks and belts. The day before, the fans’ curve at the hosts made threats towards Napoli. “You will not celebrate in our field,” the ad read.

It took the police several minutes to bring the situation under control. The newspaper “Gazzetta dello Sport” reported that eight Napoli fans were injured. Two of them had to be taken to the hospital, one had a head injury and the other had a broken leg. Four people were also killed during the celebrations in the city. A 26-year-old man died of his injuries that night.

