SRF shows Nati’s games with correspondent Sascha Ruefer as substitute

Everyone has an opinion about him: Sasha Roever.Photo: SRF/Oscar Alessio

One touch of the remote control, and instead of Sasha Roever’s lively voice, a sonorous ‘all-round voice’ comments on the national team’s match: what lies behind SRF’s new audio show?

Samuel Twomey and Patrick Muller/CH Media

Even after the second match of the national team in the European Championship, Switzerland is actively discussing the SRF channel reports from Germany. More precisely: about the strong-voiced commentator Sasha Roever.

On social media as well as in newspaper columns, supporters and opponents of the 52-year-old Grinchner appear roughly balanced. This is also reflected in newspaper headlines:

Photo: Media Chapter

Even within the Swiss Football Association (SFV), Ruffier remains a constant topic. According to research by CH Media, association officials attempted to influence the SRF to ensure Ruefer lost his “monopoly on Nati interpretation.”

The Inclusion Channel turns off Ruefer’s audio

In the heat of the moment, the first calls for a boycott have already appeared in the last few days and weeks – or calls to defect from politicians, such as how Swiss national team matches can be enjoyed on German or Austrian TV channels without comments from Sascha. River.

But it can also be easier. Anyone watching Nati’s matches on the second audio channel will get the TV picture from the SRF in their room, but without commentary from Sascha Ruefer. During the break, SRF football expert Benny Högel and sports broadcaster Rainer Maria Salzgeber analyzed the match.

A new offer for the blind and visually impaired

The fact that Sasha Roever’s voice can be muted using the remote control is not a reaction to the criticisms leveled against it. Rather, the background is a step towards greater inclusion.

One comments, the other moderates: Sascha Roever and Rainer Maria Salzgeber (on the phone).Image: www.imago-images.de

SRF provides a more detailed audio description of the game during the live broadcast of the National Football Team for the Blind and Visually Impaired. As before on the radio. But now with moving pictures.

SRF staff do not comment. The so-called audio description in High German is purchased from an external provider, as is the case with on-demand television.

SRF works on Sky offline

SRF says football regularly inspires audiences in the millions, justifying the expansion of its offering. That’s why “it’s obvious to start here with live audio description of sporting events.” In the future, the offer should be expanded to include other sports and competitions.

Interview before the European Championship:

It seems strange that Sky, which transmits images from SRF, would allow the “included commentator” to run and not Ruefer. This means: If you don’t listen to SRF 2, but instead, like some football fans, tune in automatically to Sky’s football channel, which also includes several tapes, you’ll see SRF including pre- and post-match analysis. But he did not hear anything from Rover during the 90 minutes of the match.

But something went wrong in the match against Scotland: Roever’s loud voice could be heard for a few minutes. Then suddenly he was gone and the resonant, contained voice took over. Sky confirms that this is not directed against Ruefer, rather they are simply grabbing the signal directly from the SRF. This appears to have provided an implication signal.