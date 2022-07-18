SRF-Rad-Duo – Pogacar rating on hold: With a ‘bonus’ to a round hat-trick? – Sports

The Tour de France will be rested for the third time on Monday. It’s time to look forward to the exciting final between Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar. Or is there even a third party laughing?

Starting in western Switzerland, the best alpine cyclists traveled 660 kilometers and more than 15,000 meters in altitude from Sunday (July 10) to last Thursday alone; The third and final rest day of the Tour de France on Monday is more than it’s worth.

The duel between Tadej Pujakar (UAE Team Emirates) and jumbo pro Visma Jonas Vinggaard sparked increased interest in the second week:

Eleventh stage: Pogacar still drives in yellow, showing weakness until Col du Granon. Not so, his worst competitor Vingegaard, who starts a show of strength, wins the stage solo and takes the helm in a jaune swimsuit. Serve it up on Pogacar: 2:22 min.

Twelfth Part: On the French National Day, we climb the Alps d'Huez. Even on the stage of the Queen, Bougacar could not wear the "virtual" crown. Although he attacks the Dane several times, he doesn't get away decisively

14th Race Day: Same game in Vosges – Slovenian Pogacar wants to earn seconds, but has Vingegaard wide awake perpetually on the back wheel. Even after stage 15, the Pogacar gap remained unchanged.

Even if the two men are more than two minutes apart, they have one thing in common ahead of the sixteenth stage: a mortal field of teammates, assistant Vingegaard noble and Pogacar native Primoz Roglic got off the bike before the stage on Sunday. Is this Pogacar’s chance to come back?

“Pas à Pas”: Pogacar needs rewards

“Jumbo-Visma will try to control what is happening in the past week. The Emirates team has always achieved the same goal. I suppose the Pogacar will start the little twitching again,” says SRF expert Sven Montgomery regarding his tough Pyrenees days.

What does that mean in concrete terms, Sven Montgomery? “The Pogacar’s advantage over Vingegaard is strong acceleration and fast sprinting. This gives him a chance to get close to Vingegaard in the rankings by extra seconds. If this happens, the 20th stage time trial (the penultimate stage on Saturday, editor’s note) will be decided.”

The final week of the tour is available live on SRF on TV and on broadcast every day. Next program point: Sixteenth stage on Tuesday from three o’clock in the afternoon.

Grenadier rarely comes alone

When asked if there was a third party laughing on the Champs-Elysees on Sunday, Montgomery said: “I probably see the Ineos Grenadier team here. Gerant Thomas, Adam Yates and Thomas Bidcock are 3 passengers within walking distance. Although they’re not quite as strong as he is. A top duo, except with brave leadership they can still be the big winners in the end.”