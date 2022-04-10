Spreading the Qur’an with knowledge

Tehran (IQNA) – In the fourth episode of the series “The Qur’an’s Window on Science”, the Islamic scholar Sheikh Dr. Sohrewardi’s arguments about the Qur’an as a book that advances the development of science.

In a special series produced by IQNA for the month of Ramadan 2022, the Islamic scholar Sheikh Dr. Jhjah Jahangiri Suhrawardi on the relationship between the Qur’an and science.

Episode 4: Spreading the Qur’an with science

In the name of of Allah the Merciful

Dear brothers and sisters, may the peace and mercy of God be upon you. Fa Barakato.

At first I asked God Almighty to accept your prayers, supplications and fasting. We are now at the beginning of the month of Ramadan. As we move through the month of Ramadan we see that the month of Ramadan is coming to an end and during this time period we light up our hearts with these teachings from the Qur’an. Through these discussions and the series of results we talk about the relationship between the Qur’an and the hadith of the Prophet. By the way, when we say hadith – hadith under the umbrella of the Qur’an. In this way we can say that we are discussing the Qur’an, hadith and science because hadith is under the umbrella of the Qur’an. Well, we talked about that all creatures were created by God Almighty. So he knows the details, he knows the relationship of objects to each other, the rules between them, how they fit together, how their fragmentation would be. If God knows that, then He knows what is outside it, inside it, its external being, and its internal existence. God is the creator of the world. He is the creator of creation and the creator of the Qur’an. Who is the center of the Qur’an in the heart of the Prophet? The man who created the world is in fact a dead man, and he is the one who sent the Qur’an into the heart of the Prophet. There is one source, in fact two: God Almighty. He divides between people two things: one is beside the creature, he is the creator of the creature, and the other is the teachings. He sent the teachings to the heart of the Prophet. If the source is one, if the source is unique, the only reason there is a conflict with its products is that God has two products: he is the only, he is the one, God is eternal, one, one, he. The one, the only, the unique. It is the only source for the creatures of the Qur’an and its teachings. These two were created in two ways. One is the creature, which is the creation of God (Glory be to Him and the Most High) and the second is the honorable one. God teaches man through the Qur’an and His Messenger. On this basis – and if there was only one source – there would be no contradiction between his creations. Therefore, as long as science advances, so does the Qur’an. Do not think that the Qur’an is rigid. As the creature moves forward, the Qur’an moves forward dynamically. It is our duty to reveal the teachings of the Qur’an through our actions. As long as the scholars are researching the sciences, the task of the scholars is to research the Qur’an.

In the next episode we’ll talk about how to combine these two things and work together.

Thank you for staying with us and thank you for listening to us. In the next episode, we will talk more about the relationship between the Qur’an and science.

Peace, mercy and blessings of God.

