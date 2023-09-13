Spot shoplifters with AI and facial recognition

Supermarkets and retail chains in the UK are looking to use cameras and facial recognition software. Because shoplifting has increased – also in Germany.

Please be kind: Find out what kind of surveillance customers can expect as they shop at the entrance to this supermarket in Bristol, UK. Image: Life

Britical supermarkets and retailers are teaming up for the first time to use artificial intelligence (AI) software programs aimed at combating the number of thefts. Companies support a police program that uses facial recognition software to evaluate images from surveillance cameras and identify shoplifters. The images will be compared to the national police database. Ten major companies are taking part in the so-called “Project Pegasus”, including supermarket chains Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Co-op, clothing chain Next and department store John Lewis.

Shoplifting incidents have been on the rise in Great Britain recently. In the last twelve months from March to March, according to police figures from England and Wales, this rose to around 340,000 cases, almost 25 per cent more than the previous year. But only a few cases are reported to the police. The British Retail Association estimates there are 8 million thefts in total.