Sports on TV: Sunday, October 31, 2021

|Sunday October 31
|Car racing
|14.00
NBC Cup Series – NASCAR: Xfinity 500, Playoffs, Achtelfinale, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Virginia.
FS1 – NHRA: Playoffs 2, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (occupied)
FS1 – NHRA: Dodge // SRT NHRA Nationals Presented by Pennzoil, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
CBSSN – FIM Motocross: MX2, Petramurata, Italy (Registered)
CBSSN – FIM Motocross: MXGP, Pietramurata, Italy (Registered)
CBSSN – PWBA: Championship Tour, Reno, Nev.
|Football League (Army)
|13.00
BTN – Indiana and Maryland
PAC-12N – Stanford, Washington
PAC-12N – Kalifornien on Oregon Street
|University brochures (women)
|14.00
SECN – Southeast Championship: Florida v Vanderbilt, first round, Orange Beach, Ala.
BTN – Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. at Purdue, Quarterfinals
PAC-12N – Stanford in Southern California
SECN – Southeast Championship: LSU vs. Georgia, first round, Orange Beach, Ala.
ACCN – Atlantic Coast Championships: Clemson at Notre Dame, erste Runde
ACCN – Atlantic Coast Championship: Wake Forest at Duke, erste Runde
|College volleyball (women)
|12.00
ESPNU – Wisconsin Bay Bordeaux
SECN – Georgia and Alabama
ESPN2 – West Virginia at Iowa St. Abbey
ESPNU – Washington an der UCLA
NBCSN – Winter Olympics: Mixed Doubles, Finals, Elvereth, Minn.
GOLF – PGA Tour: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Finalrunde, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
FS1 – NYRA: America’s Day of Racing
FS2 – NYRA: America’s Day of Racing
FOX – World Championships: Houston, Atlanta, Spel 5
NBATV – Utah and Milwaukee
CBS – Regional coverage: Miami near Buffalo, Pittsburgh near Cleveland, Tennessee near Indianapolis, Cincinnati near New York Jets
FOX – Regional Coverage: Philadelphia and Detroit, Carolina in Atlanta, San Francisco in Chicago, Los Angeles Rams in Houston
CBS – Regional Coverage: Neuengland bei LA . Chargers, Jacksonville und Seattle
FOX – Regional coverage: Washington, Denver, Tampa Bay near New Orleans
NBC – Dallas, Minnesota
NHLN – NY Rangers in Seattle
NBCSN – Premier League: Harlequins Muslims (aufgenommen)
NBCSN – Premier League: Leeds United v Norwich City
NBCSN – Premier League: West Ham United v Aston Villa
CBSSN – Serie A: Napoli and Salernitana
ESPN – MLS: Sporting KC Bay Minnesota United
CBSSN – NWSL: Louisville FC bei NJ / NY Gotham FC
Tennis – Wien-ATP, St. Petersburg – ATP, Courmayeur – WTA, Cluj-Napoca – WTA-final
Tennis – first rounds of Paris- ATP; Billie Jean King Cup Final Group Stage: France vs Canada, Belarus vs Belgium, Czech Republic vs Germany, Spain vs Slovakia
