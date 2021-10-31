Sports on TV: Sunday, October 31, 2021

(permanent east) We reserve the right to make changes and/or power outages Sunday October 31 Car racing 14.00

NBC Cup Series – NASCAR: Xfinity 500, Playoffs, Achtelfinale, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Virginia.

FS1 – NHRA: Playoffs 2, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (occupied)

FS1 – NHRA: Dodge // SRT NHRA Nationals Presented by Pennzoil, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

CBSSN – FIM Motocross: MX2, Petramurata, Italy (Registered)

CBSSN – FIM Motocross: MXGP, Pietramurata, Italy (Registered)

CBSSN – PWBA: Championship Tour, Reno, Nev.

Football League (Army) 13.00

BTN – Indiana and Maryland

PAC-12N – Stanford, Washington

PAC-12N – Kalifornien on Oregon Street

University brochures (women) 14.00

SECN – Southeast Championship: Florida v Vanderbilt, first round, Orange Beach, Ala.

BTN – Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. at Purdue, Quarterfinals

PAC-12N – Stanford in Southern California

SECN – Southeast Championship: LSU vs. Georgia, first round, Orange Beach, Ala.

ACCN – Atlantic Coast Championships: Clemson at Notre Dame, erste Runde

ACCN – Atlantic Coast Championship: Wake Forest at Duke, erste Runde

College volleyball (women) 12.00

ESPNU – Wisconsin Bay Bordeaux

SECN – Georgia and Alabama

ESPN2 – West Virginia at Iowa St. Abbey

ESPNU – Washington an der UCLA

NBCSN – Winter Olympics: Mixed Doubles, Finals, Elvereth, Minn.

GOLF – PGA Tour: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Finalrunde, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

FS1 – NYRA: America’s Day of Racing

FS2 – NYRA: America’s Day of Racing

FOX – World Championships: Houston, Atlanta, Spel 5

NBATV – Utah and Milwaukee

CBS – Regional coverage: Miami near Buffalo, Pittsburgh near Cleveland, Tennessee near Indianapolis, Cincinnati near New York Jets

FOX – Regional Coverage: Philadelphia and Detroit, Carolina in Atlanta, San Francisco in Chicago, Los Angeles Rams in Houston

CBS – Regional Coverage: Neuengland bei LA . Chargers, Jacksonville und Seattle

FOX – Regional coverage: Washington, Denver, Tampa Bay near New Orleans

NBC – Dallas, Minnesota

NHLN – NY Rangers in Seattle

NBCSN – Premier League: Harlequins Muslims (aufgenommen)

NBCSN – Premier League: Leeds United v Norwich City

NBCSN – Premier League: West Ham United v Aston Villa

CBSSN – Serie A: Napoli and Salernitana

ESPN – MLS: Sporting KC Bay Minnesota United

CBSSN – NWSL: Louisville FC bei NJ / NY Gotham FC

Tennis – Wien-ATP, St. Petersburg – ATP, Courmayeur – WTA, Cluj-Napoca – WTA-final

Tennis – first rounds of Paris- ATP; Billie Jean King Cup Final Group Stage: France vs Canada, Belarus vs Belgium, Czech Republic vs Germany, Spain vs Slovakia

“Before that