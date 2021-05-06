Sports Award – Fifth Austrian Team with a chance for Laureus

In addition to Thiem, Spanish soccer talent Ansu Fati, Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes (USA), Spanish world moto champion Joan Mir, Slovenian winner Tadej Pogacar, and French Open tennis champion Iga Swiatek were nominated. Tim won his first Grand Slam at the US Open last year and reached the final at the Australian Open.

So far, four Austrians have won the LWSA Prize: 2003 Arnold Schwarzenegger in the “Sport for Good” category, 2004 figure skating star Hermann Mayer for the return of the year, 2013 Felix Baumgartner (action athlete) and 2016 Formula 1 world three-time champion Niki Lauda for his life .

More than 1000 journalists from all over the world were invited to select the candidates. The winners will be determined by the LWS Academy. After this year’s recordings of Lindsay Vaughn and Jessica Ennis Hale, among others, LWS Academy formed 71 former sporting greats, including Carinthian Franz Klammer.

Athletes Joshua Chiptigi, Armand Duplantis, Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton, basketball star LeBron James, footballer Robert Lewandowski and tennis player Rafael Nadal were nominated for the Best Athlete of the Year award for 2020.

In the women’s race, rider Anna van der Bregen, figure skater Federica Brignoni, athlete Brigid Cosje, tennis player Naomi Osaka, footballer Wendy Renard and basketball player Brianna Stewart compete.