Spooner scores twice for Canada in 5-0 win over Switzerland in women’s hockey world

Calgary – Natalie Spooner led Canada to a 5-0 victory over Switzerland at the Women’s Hockey World Cup on Tuesday.

Melody Dowcett scored and assisted, Emily Clarke scored a reduced goal and Jimmy Bourbonnis finished off the home side’s attack at WinSport’s Marquin McPhail Center.

Canadian captain Mary Philip Boleyn was fouled in the third game and did not finish the match.

Emerance Maschmeyer scored 12 performances in her first tournament appearance.

Swiss Andrea Brindley, who tends to score for Ohio State, scored 41 goals in the defeat. She was replaced early in the third period by Saskia Maurer, who held 17 rounds.

Canada (3-0) finished the preliminary round of Group A, on Thursday, against defending champions the United States, who also scored 3-0 and conceded no goal in the tournament.

The Americans beat Russia 6-0 the previous Tuesday. Hilary Knight’s 45th professional World Cup goal surpassed that of America’s Cammy Granato for the most in the tournament’s history.

The quarter-final matches will be played on Saturday, followed by the semi-final matches on Monday and the medal matches on Tuesday.

Japan (1-1) and Hungary (0-2) met in the second group match later on Tuesday.

Switzerland’s Alina Muller, who captained the 2018 Olympic ice hockey tournament with seven goals and three assists in six games, did not play on Tuesday.

Muller injured his leg in the second half of Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Russia.

Goalkeeper Kristen Campbell jumped into the Canadian national team behind Machmeyer on Tuesday. Strikers Laura Stacy and Kristen O’Neill were also included in the squad for the first time in the tournament.

Head coach Troy Ryan has given goalkeeper Anne-Rene Despines a day off after two consecutive games. Assistant Captain Brian Jenner and defense attorney Emma Maltese take a breather.

Canada broke the Swiss’s advantage to the players early in the third game, but Pauline was injured in the process. She was shot in the chest and was squatting in pain.

Spooner scored both goals in close-range hints. She redirected Emma Shelton’s shot at 1:01 of the third.

Machmeyer rejected Swiss captain Lara Stalder when they parted ways in the last minute of the second half. At 4:34 p.m., Daust sent an air raider with an Irene Ambrose bullet to the point.

Spooner canceled out Renata’s quick shot from Brindley at 9:55 a.m., just 17 seconds after the Bourbonnes rebound.

Clarke scored a reduced goal in 4:04 of the second half when he rebounded after Player Turnbull’s solo attempt.

Canada defeated Switzerland in the first half with a score of 21: 5. The hosts did not score any goals in the first half of the tournament.

Notes: Canadian Women’s Assistant Head Coach Jim Midgley was named assistant coach for the New York Rangers in the National Hockey League on Tuesday. . . Melody Doust and Natalie Spooner lead Canada in the championship with five points each.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on August 24, 2021.