SPOILERS* AEW “Dark: Elevation #87” taping results on 10/26/2022 from Norfolk, Virginia, USA (expected to air 10/31/2022)

All Elite Wrestling Dark: Elevation #87 (Taping: 10/26/2022)

Venue: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, USA

First Airing: October 31, 2022 on Youtube

Audience: About 3,000

Some of the matches for the new episode of AEW DARK: Elevation were taped at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, prior to AEW Dynamite’s live broadcast. The order in which the matches will be held is not clear, with the question of whether all the matches will be telecast in the coming week. The matches are expected to be televised on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel on October 30-31, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET. Dasha Gonzalez is the ring announcer tonight. Commentators Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard and Paul White welcome viewers to the new edition of AEW DARK: Elevation ahead of the show’s first match…

1. Competition

Singles match

Frankie Kazarian defeated Red Titus by pin after a slingshot cutter.

2. Competition

Singles match

Kiera Hogan defeated Sky Blue with a twisting suplex.

3. Competition

Singles match

Dante Martin defeated Brandon Cutler by pin.

4. Competition

Singles match

After the eclipse Athena defeated John with an arm pin.

5. Competition

6 man tag team match

Orange Cassidy & The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Baretta) defeated Anthony Young, Pat Andrews & Victor Andrews by pin after a triple team powerbomb.

6. Competition

Tag team match

Eddie Kingston & Ortiz defeated Corey Angel & Miles Pumpkin via submission from Angel at the Kingston Stretch Bloom.

7. Competition

(non-title) singles match

Jade Cargill (w/ Lila Gray) defeated Trish Adora by pin after Jade.

8. Competition

Singles match

QD Marshall defeated Tannhausen by pinfall.

– Before the end, Lee Johnson made his comeback from injury layoff. He comes out and mentions helping Tannhausen. However, he turns on him and throws him against the ring post. He then brings him into the ring and Marshall has an easy time there.

Discuss these results with other wrestling fans in our forum! Click!