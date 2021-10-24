Speedway GP: A graded plan for Discovery Sport / Speedway GP

New Speedway Grand Prix marketer, Discovery Sport Events, has laid out his plans for the future. The goal is to reach five times as many fans as before over the next three years.

Discovery Group stated that the first goal was the media presence of the sport in order to give drivers a global image. If engine manufacturers and brands are the driving force in a number of motorsports disciplines and offer fans the opportunity to familiarize themselves with team and cross-brand sport, that is almost impossible in rail sports with prototypes of GM, Jawa and GTR. Therefore, drivers must be integrated into the brands themselves.

The first step in this direction was taken by Martin Smolinski of Olching in 2014, who fought to allow him to compete with his number 84. What had long been popular in road racing or motocross was unimaginable in rail sports until then . “Smoli” has managed to establish 84 as a brand in German rail sports. Tai Wuffind also uses his 108 as a standout – Discovery wants to recognize this development and thus increase the popularity of drivers in the coming years.

If drift stars are the sporting focus during the planned season from April to November, then there should be a documentary series filmed throughout the year in the winter, giving fans the opportunity to look behind the scenes of the World Cup season and thus get a deeper look to get the scene. The expansion of TV and digital media presence also aims to increase its popularity. The Discovery Group will take advantage of the existing television network with Discovery and Eurosport channels. During the presentation, Discovery Director Francois Ribeiro also stated that Speedway should be promoted during other sports broadcasts, and that it should grow.

“Discovery Sport Events will leverage Discovery Sports’ global reach to grow the global motorsports audience through Discovery+, which will become our premier home for motorcycle racing enthusiasts,” said Ribeiro. “It should also be possible via Eurosport and Discovery-owned free domestic air channels covering important highway markets such as Great Britain, Sweden, Denmark, Poland and Germany. Our goal is to expand the sport and fivefold the current global SGP viewership within the next three years. “.

In Part Two, in a few days on SPEEDWEEK.com, you can find out what fans can expect live on TV and in the stadium in the future, and how young drivers will participate.