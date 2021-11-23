Speed ​​Begins in Lake Louise – Duo before a North American baptism of fire – Sports

Stephanie Jenal and Noemi Kohli are racing for the World Cup in North America for the first time. The two 23-year-olds are very excited.

Legend: Want to make a big fuss with Noemie Kolly

Stephanie Jenal.

Fresh Fox



On December 3rd, the season also begins for female sprinters. That Friday, the program’s first winter will be at Lake Louise. It will be followed by another downhill race on Saturday, followed by the Super G race on Sunday.

The big Swiss trump card in Canada is Corinne Sutter. Schwitteren is the reigning world champion, and he finished on the podium 7 times at the World Cup last season in swipes. While Sutter aimed to have the best spots in Banff National Park, Stephanie Jenal and Noemi Kohli’s goals are more modest.

It’s of course a big motivation to be here with the World Cup group.

The two 23-year-olds were called up to race in North America for the first time. “I was very happy when I learned that I was allowed to go to North America. “Of course I am really looking forward to the races,” Ginal said. And she knows how much she deserves the team: “I’ve improved in all areas, both physically and technically. Now I want to get as much as I can.”

Cole is also very happy with her first trip to Canada. “It is of course a great motivation to be here with the World Cup group,” said the Freiburg native.

Learn from your classmates

For the young drivers, going out with his teammates is a particularly valuable experience. “Of course you can learn a lot from them. We lead with them in training. Then you can see where you stand and what still needs to be improved,” explains Jenal. For her part, Kolly gets input from Suter in the tactical realm, among other things.

When it comes to World Cup points, Cole is one step ahead

Jenal made her World Cup debut in December 2019 at the local race in St. Moritz. The Graubünden rider is currently participating in 7 races and has never been able to score points. Her best result was 33rd in January 2021 at the Super-G in St Anton.

In the meantime, Kolly has managed to leave impressive marks at the highest level. In 9 World Cup matches, she scored 5 points. She achieved the biggest exclamation mark at Super-G in Crans-Montana in January of this year with an impressive 12th place.

The races at Lake Louise are now another milestone in Jenal and Cooley’s career. Even if they had come back from North America with World Cup points, the trip would have been more double.