Spectrum Podcast: Understanding the Brain with Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence and the brain

A computer beats a world chess champion: That was 25 years ago Garry Kasparov lost to software for the first time she has. Today’s artificial intelligence (AI) outperforms the human mind in many ways.

Yeah Artificial intelligence is smart at all? That depends on the definition, he explains Manon Bischoff From Spectrum of science In conversation with detektor.fmMediator Mark Zimmer. After all, the AI ​​brain continues to clearly excel in some areas, for example when it comes to causal relationships. How to learn algorithms Bedeutet was deep learning And where the differences lie in the brain, Bischoff explains on his podcast.

Especially interesting: Today, AI is also being researched in order to find out something about how the brain works. Cognitive computational neuroscience is still a very young field, but it does offer important insights. There are many possible uses: For example, hearing damage could be treated if researchers use artificial neural networks to better understand how hearing processes occur in our brain.

