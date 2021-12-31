science

Special stork food: Climate protests are getting more radical

December 31, 2021
Faye Stephens

In mid-December, five young women were arrested in Berlin for painting slogans on the facade of the Chancellery. “Save Food, Agricultural Transformation (Ge) setz now” was there to read in coarse font. They were climate activists from the “Last Generation Rebellion” group. In the fall, the members already received even greater media attention: during the federal election campaign, they set up a tent camp near the Reichstag. Some went on hunger strike to raise awareness of climate change and to hold talks with the candidate for chancellor.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *