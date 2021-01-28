Special Banking Candidate for Swiss Sustainable Finance Presidency | People | Stream

Patrick Odier, Candidate for Head of Swiss Sustainable Finance



Swiss Sustainable Finance Board nominates a banker deeply rooted in the Swiss financial sector as president of the association.

After the six-year legal mandate expires Jean Daniel Gerber He is stepping down as President of Swiss Sustainable Finance (SSF) in June 2021. Council nominates Patrick Oder As his successor, he will run for elections at the next general meeting on June 22, 2021 in Bern, as the League announced on Thursday.

Odier is a highly experienced candidate with deep roots in the Swiss financial sector and has excellent financial knowledge, but also in-depth knowledge of sustainable finance, as stated in the press release. It has been a managing partner of the Lombard Odier Group since 1986 and a senior managing partner since July 2008 and Chairman of Bank Lombard Odier & Co. Since 2014. Odier holds a degree in Economics from the University of Geneva and an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. From 2009 to 2016 he was President of the Swiss Bankers Association (SBA). He is a member of the board of directors of the “Economixuis” company, and he is also a member of the board of directors of several charitable organizations and academic institutions in Switzerland and abroad.

“I am honored to have been selected to the SSF Board of Directors. Together with around 170 members from the fields of banking, insurance, pension funds and other service providers, SSF is committed to maintaining Switzerland’s position as a leading center for sustainable finance I would like to actively participate in this important transformation process and further accelerate it Thus, we ensure that we remain a pioneer on this fundamental topic, “Odier commented on his candidacy.