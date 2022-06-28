Sparks of Hope is showing a new trailer and will follow tomorrow with its special • JPGAMES.DE

after you Was a little rushed this morningUbisoft pressed the button a second time in the afternoon: Mario + Rapids: Sparks of Hope It will be released on October 20, 2022 for the Nintendo Switch.

Of course, the Nintendo Direct Mini also introduced a new trailer. Ubisoft would like to announce more details in its special offer. Tomorrow, June 29th at 6pm, Mario and Rapids will have their own show Youtube.

Bowser joins returning favorites from Rabbid-Peach, Luigi, Rabbid-Mario and Princess Peach. Together, they form a diverse team to prevent an evil cosmic label called Misera from wreaking havoc across the galaxy.

It is already clear: in terms of gameplay, a lot will change, although it was easily possible to use Mario + Rabbids for the popular fighting system from the first part. You don’t see Sparks of Hope as a “sequel” and so have reconsidered expanding the tactical genre, like Ubisoft Creative Director David Soliani.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope’s innovative combat system is a mixture of turn-based tactics and real-time action. Players will be able to tactically use their heroes to dash into enemies, jump into allies, hide behind cover, and use special abilities to get the most out of each round.

The new trailer:

Artwork: Mario + Rapids: Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft