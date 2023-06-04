Spanish Grand Prix – Verstappen without competition – Mercedes celebrates double podium finish

Substrate

1. Max Verstappen (Ned, Red Bull)

2 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes, Britain)

3. George Russell (GBR, Mercedes)

Max Verstappen celebrates a safe victory at the start of the finish at the Spanish Grand Prix. The Dutchman got off to a good start, managing to pass Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari and then get ahead of everyone else. The only thing the 25-year-old struggled with was the hurdles towards the end of the race, but he got away with it. While it was Verstappen’s seventh podium (5 wins), George Russell was on the podium for the first time this season. The Briton, who ran off the track during a warm-up, finished third behind teammate and compatriot Lewis Hamilton.

Alonso and Leclerc did not start

Spaniard Fernando Alonso never really went into his home race. The 41-year-old finished only ninth in qualifying. In the race, Alonso was only able to make up two positions in his Aston Martin and ended up seventh. Charles Leclerc was going through a similar disappointment in the afternoon. The Ferrari driver had to start from the pit lane and ended up only 11th.

Cho on points – Bottas underperformed

On the other hand, Guanyu Zhou showed an interesting performance. The Chinese at Alfa Romeo set fixed times and performed several overtaking maneuvers. One against Yuki Tsunoda almost missed, but because the Japanese pushed Zhou off the track, he was awarded a 5-second penalty. This ultimately brought the Alfa driver ninth.

Veteran teammate Valtteri Bottas equalized on a mediocre afternoon. The experienced driver was ordered to act as the brake pad for Zhou on occasion and he finished 19th.

The track remained dry

Contrary to expectations, there was no rain. Dark clouds gathered at the start, but they never moved across the racetrack. Russell only reported a few radio drops. However, it turned out that these only came from his race.

This is how it goes

There will be another break next weekend. After that the “European tour” is over for the time being. The action continues overseas at Canada’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, but Red Bull’s dominance is not expected to change.