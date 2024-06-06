SpaceX live stream: The fourth test flight of Elon Musk’s Starship moon rocket

– Musk’s lunar rocket reenters Earth’s atmosphere after a test flight into space The spacecraft flew into space and returned to Earth’s atmosphere on its fourth test flight. Parts of the probe broke apart during reentry into the atmosphere, but the landing still appears to have been successful.

US space company SpaceX is testing its massive Starship rocket again on Thursday afternoon, which will take American astronauts to the moon in a few years and will also transport humans to Mars one day. The launch took place from the Starbase spaceport in Boca Chica, Texas, at 2:50 pm Swiss time. Separation of the spacecraft from the rocket stage also succeeded as planned. The super-heavy rocket landed a short time later in the Gulf of Mexico in a so-called fall, where the rocket stopped above the water and then fell into the water as planned.

The spacecraft is supposed to pass its test after about half an hour and return to Earth’s atmosphere. Signal to the spaceship was temporarily lost, and the spacecraft reappeared on screens about 38 minutes into the flight time.

The first three test flights ended with the loss of the 120-meter rocket. According to SpaceX, valuable data was collected during the tests. “For the fourth flight, we are shifting our focus from getting to orbit to demonstrating the ability to return” and “reuse” the Starship rocket, SpaceX said.

The Starship missile system consists of a 70-meter-high first propulsion stage called Super Heavy and a 50-meter-long space shuttle called Starship with additional engines. With Starship, SpaceX aims to build a fully reusable rocket for challenging space missions.

During its first test flight in April 2023, the Starship rocket stumbled and flew into the air. In the second attempt in November 2023, the missile exploded after a successful launch after separating from the propulsion stage. The third test flight took place in mid-March. The rocket traveled much further than it did on its first two test flights before SpaceX declared it “lost” 49 minutes after launch.

Since then, SpaceX says it has made several changes to the rocket’s hardware and software. The private space company’s strategy of conducting tests under real conditions using prototypes rather than laboratory tests has proven successful in the past. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rockets are now regularly used on NASA missions and in commercial spaceflight.

However, SpaceX is under time pressure with the spacecraft. In 2026, NASA wants to bring astronauts to the Moon for the first time in more than 50 years using a properly adapted spacecraft. For the mission, called Artemis 3, the new rocket must be able to put it into orbit and then refuel it with several “Starship tankers” for its long journey.

At least one SpaceX customer found the wait for Starship too long. A few days ago, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa announced the cancellation of his trip to the moon with a Starship rocket because he had no idea when it would take place. Maezawa wanted to take a group of artists with him on his trip to Earth’s satellite.

