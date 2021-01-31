SpaceX aims to launch more Starlink satellites on Monday and announces the next crew mission

SpaceX Preparing for the upcoming Starlink launch Satellites After its historic handover last week, according to local reports.

The company plans to launch February 1 to deliver another payload from the Starlink satellite – delay from the originally scheduled launch Sunday morning.

As SpaceX continues to launch satellites into orbit, NASA and SpaceX jointly announced that they will launch another crew rotation mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on April 20.

NASA beings will make their first space flight in 2021

Launch is scheduled for Monday at 6:41 am from Kennedy Space Center launch pad 39A. Ocean Fox 35 Orlando.

After 10 satellites, 60 satellites were added to the network It was launched on January 24th.

The Falcon 9 rocket, which will put the new satellites into orbit, was tested on Saturday. A static test start is required prior to each start. Click on the ocean in Orlando.

Click here to apply FOX NEWS

The Starlink satellites are part of an ongoing mission to create a large-scale space-based network that will be available all over the world.

SpaceX is expected to test a prototype of the Starship SN9 in stainless steel, but the company has not received proper FAA approval. Reported by Space.com.

SpaceX continues to follow a strict schedule based on the directions of the company founder and CEO Elon Musk.