Spacesuit Problems: Spacewalk Postponed on the International Space Station – Science

An astronaut was supposed to leave the International Space Station to carry out repair work, but an unexpected problem halted the plan at short notice.

More external missions to the International Space Station are planned in the coming weeks. Photo: Roscosmos via AP/dpa

Washington (dpa) – Due to problems with space suits, an external mission to the International Space Station scheduled for Thursday was postponed at short notice. NASA said there were “complaints.” Astronaut Tracy Dyson and her colleague Matt Dominik took off their spacesuits again, about an hour before they were scheduled to leave the International Space Station. NASA did not initially provide any further details. No new date was initially announced. The original plan was for Dyson and Dominic to leave the ISS for about six hours. Among other things, the two were supposed to repair broken electronics and take samples from the outer surfaces of the International Space Station. More field missions are scheduled to be conducted in the coming weeks. © dpa‍-infocom, dpa:240613‍-99‍-384549/2



