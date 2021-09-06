Spacebase Startopia Coming to Nintendo Switch in September

From September, you can also manage your space station on the Nintendo Switch. Source: Kalypso Media, Realmforge Studios

Publisher Kalypso Media and in-house developer Realmforge Studios have today launched a pre-order for the Nintendo Switch version of Spacebase Startopia announced. Before the mobile console’s airlock opens on September 24, a live space simulator can already be purchased at a 10% discount via Nintendo eShop It can be pre-ordered.

Spacebase Startopia for Nintendo Switch literally puts control of the three different floors on the space station in the shape of a donut in players’ hands. Then the switch leaders sponsor an extraterrestrial holiday paradise. In the vast majority of cases, the station’s KI VAL is the aid between needs, spacecraft therapy, and mystery cat rumors.

Spacebase Startopia Nintendo Switch Trailer

The gameplay trailer shows the hustle and bustle of interstellar aliens at Spacebase Startopia on Nintendo Switch:

Those who pre-order the Nintendo Switch version of Spacebase Startopia will receive eight different in-game alien figurines and different skins for fuzzy robots and recyclers. Spacebase Startopia will be released on September 24 for the Nintendo Switch and can be pre-ordered at 10% off until then.

The Space Sim is already available for PC and Xbox One / Series X | S as well as PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

About Spacebase Startopia

Spacebase Startopia is an original blend of business simulation and building strategy, paired with classic RTS skirmishes and a good dose of humor. The challenging single-player campaign is joined by a diverse and individually adaptable battle mode with up to two AI opponents. And as if maintaining the three floors of the space station, the fun of the eight extraterrestrial alien races and defending against enemy intruders weren’t challenging enough, the dynamic AI “VAL” narrator doesn’t utter words and comments sharply on what’s going on.

