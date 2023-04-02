Southbound tourist traffic: a week before Easter, 15 kilometers of traffic jams in Gotthard

– Already a week before Easter, there was a 15 km traffic jam in Gotthard Even now, having to drive through Gotthard required a lot of patience. The traffic peak during the holidays is yet to come.

The Easter trip to the south has begun: About a week before the start of the holidays, vehicles are already backed up in front of the Gotthard South Gate for 15 kilometers until Saturday noon.

The Easter holidays in the cantons of Baselland and BaselStadt started on Saturday. While it was raining in the north, Ticino was mostly sunny with spring-like temperatures of up to 19 degrees, writes SRF Meteo on its website.

Accordingly, many travelers were already drawn south on the Saturday before Easter. According to the TCS Traffic Information Service, cars were already backing up on the A2 road between Erstfeld UR and Göschenen on Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon, the traffic jam had reached a length of 15 kilometers. This corresponds to a waiting time of 2 hours and 19 minutes.

The Federal Roads Office (ASTRA) and the Viasuisse traffic information service expect peak travel to the south to begin on Wednesday. Since the holidays, unlike last year, begin in many cantons and in some German federal states on the Easter weekend, the length of the traffic jam in front of the Gotthard can reach record levels.

