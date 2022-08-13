South Park and 25 other games in the works at THQ Nordic

held last night THQ Nordic Their Digital Expo 2022 off, one with alone in the dark or destruction New and exciting titles. This includes a new one South Park game.

South Park, whose final name has not been revealed, is currently being developed at South Park Digital Studios, which has so far been revealed to be on the way. However, what platforms THQ Nordic is targeting is not entirely known as the release window or what kind of game the new South Park will be.

South Park Digital Studios

There were hints as early as January

For the first time there was In January a reference to the game, And after that, question games are involved in the development. These were formed by former AAA veterans who, among other things, are in Thief: Deadly Shadows, BioShock, BioShock 2, BioShock Infinite, Dishonored, South Park: Stick of Truth, South Park: Broken but Whole I worked. Moreover, the game is probably based on Unreal Engine 5 and is likely to be a 3D adventure.

The last South Park games were released under Ubisoft, through which THQ Nordic apparently managed to regain the license after Ubisoft acquired it from a previous THQ bankruptcy estate. new development South ParkThe game will likely be fully funded by South Park designers Trey Parker and Matt Stone, which is why they are more involved than ever in the project.

Aside from South Park, THQ Nordic is currently working on 25 more unannounced projects that will be revealed in due course. Much of it seems planned for PC at the moment, at least that’s the impression of yesterday’s show, clearly outnumbered by console games.