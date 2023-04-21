South Korea pays a pension for lonely young people

against loneliness South Korea is pushing lonely young people to do something Many people live isolated, reclusive lives. To help them reintegrate into society, South Korea now offers young people a monthly pension. published Apr 20, 2023 at 9:27 pm

In South Korea, very lonely young people can apply for pensions. Imago Pictures/Penta Press They should be able to use the money to do things. Imago Pictures/Penta Press The South Korean Equality and Family Bureau wants to protect the population from feeling lonely. IMAGO/Images only

In South Korea, about 338,000 people live in severe isolation, most of them from their youth.

Now the government wants to change that and offers young people a monthly pension of 440 Swiss francs.

So they need to be able to afford to do things and meet other people.

Because some South Korean children and youth too very lonelyThe government offers them money to reintegrate into society. Up to 440 francs per month will be provided by the Office for Equal Opportunities and the Family to promote “emotional stability and healthy development”.

The agency assumes that 3.1 percent of South Koreans between the ages of 19 and 39 lead a secluded and reclusive life, according to CNN. They live in an enclosed space, cut off from the outside world and have marked difficulties leading a normal life.

About 338,000 people are affected and the isolation often begins at an early age. The office assumes that various factors such as financial hardship, mental illness, family problems, or physical illnesses and disabilities play a role.

The monthly pension is available to isolated and lonely children and young people between the ages of 9 and 24 who live in families earning less than the national average income. This income is equivalent to about 3,650 francs.

Hikikomori: A problem also known in other countries

“Young people who withdraw may experience slower physical development due to irregular living conditions and unbalanced diets, and are more likely to experience psychological difficulties such as depression, which result from loss of social roles and delayed adjustment,” according to the Office of Gender Equality. And family. It stresses the importance of “active support” for those affected.

the The problem is not only in South Korea. In Japan, approximately 1.5 million young people live in large, isolated seclusion. They are referred to as hikikomori, and some leave the house only for shopping or some other activity. Others, on the other hand, never leave their bedroom.