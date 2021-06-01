South Korea is showing a test version of its space missile

The assembled model of the South Korean self-developed Nori missile is transported to the launch pad at the Naro Space Center in Gohung. Photo: YNA / dpa (Photo: dpa) launcher

The rocket is being developed by the Korea Space Research Institute As reported by national news agency Yonhap News, a test version of the Nuri launcher was transported to the launch pad of the Naro Space Center in Gohong in the south of the country and installed there. Among other things, the refueling ramp will be tested on the model. In October this year, a three-stage nori rocket is scheduled to send a satellite into space from Goheung.

The rocket is being developed by the Korea Space Research Institute (KARI). According to his information, the missile can transport a satellite weighing 1.5 tons to low orbit at an altitude of 600 to 800 km above the surface of the Earth.

As part of its ambitious space program, South Korea is developing its launch vehicles so it can enter the satellite transport business as much as possible. According to Yonhap, the development costs for this amount to 2 trillion won (about 1.5 billion euros). At the beginning of 2013, South Korea launched a research satellite into orbit for the first time from its country. The launch was successful with the KSLV-1 launcher, created with Russian assistance.

South Korea also plans to launch its lunar probe next year. The country is also a signatory to NASA’s Artemis program of cooperation in space. The plan is to send people to destinations like the Moon and Mars with a completely reusable takeoff and landing system.