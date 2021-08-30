Sources said the European Union will ban travelers from the United States and 5 other countries from entering the country on Monday

Two officials from EU institutions confirmed to Reuters that the EU Council will announce its decision on Monday to remove a total of six countries from the list of third countries that are epidemiologically safe, including the United States.

Removal from the list means that member states are advised to re-impose entry bans on travelers from these countries so that they no longer qualify for unrestricted entry for non-essential purposes such as tourism and business.

According to Reuters, the decision to reimpose the travel ban on American travelers was made on Friday, August 27, but was not officially announced until Monday, August 30. The full list of affected countries is as follows:

Israel

Kosovo

Lebanon

the black Mountain

North Macedonia

United States of America

All six recently reported an increase in the number of coronavirus cases detected on their land.

In the United States, which has a population of 328.2 million, a total of 3,815,495 cases have been recorded since the pandemic began, of which 169,512 were in the past 24 hours, according to the World Health Organization.

While Israel, which has vaccinated about 80 percent of its population of 9.053 million people so far, has recorded 8,078 cases in the past 24 hours, the number of infected has risen to 1,031,810 since the pandemic began.

As the number of cases increases, SchengenVisaInfo.com reported days ago that Americans will again be barred from entering the European Union for non-essential purposes.

The EU List of Epidemiologically Safe Third Countries is a list of non-EU/EEA countries considered safe due to low infection rates amid the coronavirus pandemic, and advises member states to reopen borders to non-essential travelers. from these areas.

The list is reviewed every two weeks and there is no legal obligation for member states to implement it. On the other hand, residents of Andorra, Monaco, San Marino and the Vatican are considered to be residents of the European Union for the purposes of this recommendation.

The first list was published on June 30, 2020, while it was last revised on July 15, 2021 when Ukraine was added.

Currently it consists of the following 23 countries: Albania, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Lebanon, Montenegro, New Zealand, Qatar, Moldova, North Macedonia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, South Korea, Ukraine, the United States of America as well as China, which are also still subject to mutual confirmation.