Soon monkeypox will no longer be called monkeypox. like many The media The World Health Organization (WHO) said it wanted to change the name. So, the World Health Organization is tracking one that started recently Call of 30 worldsTo choose a ‘non-discriminatory’ and ‘non-stigmatized’ name.

The researchers write, “The prevailing perception in the international media and scientific literature is that MPXV is endemic to humans in some African countries.” Settled means local. Scholars differ with the general perception mentioned.

Scientists: Do not link the outbreak of monkeypox in the world to Africa

It is known that almost everything monkey poxThe outbreaks in Africa prior to this year’s outbreak were the result of animal-to-human transmission, with rare reports of ongoing human-to-human transmission.

Accordingly, labeling the virus as African is “not only inaccurate, but discriminatory and stigmatizing”. In addition, many media outlets show pictures of Africans who have been infected. The origin of the virus remains unclear. But according to the scientists, “there is increasing evidence that the most likely scenario is that cryptic transcontinental transmission to humans has persisted longer than previously thought.” Therefore the current global infection process should not be linked to Africa, West Africa or Nigeria.

WHO is also working with partners and experts around the world to change the name, clusters, and disease of monkeypox virus. “We will announce the new names as soon as possible,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, according to a report by the World Health Organization. Fox News.