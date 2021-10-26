For vloggers: As a video accessory for the Xperia Pro-I, Sony lists both a picture control screen on the back of the smartphone and a Bluetooth knob with controls (€199 each). Photo: Sony / dpa-tmn (Photo: dpa) Xperia Pro-I: Sony redefines the camera smartphone

6.5-inch OLED screen in typical Xperia 21:9 cinema format delivers 4K resolution The sensor is used in another way in the Sony RX100 VII high-end compact camera and adapted for smartphone use: Sony lowered the resolution from 20 to 12 megapixels. On the other hand, individual pixels are quite large at 2.4 μm, which promises advantages in low light. The main camera is accompanied by an ultra-wide angle and a telephoto camera with dual optical zoom.

Lots of camera features

Photographers will be pleased with the actual edit button and the ability to capture images in 12-bit RAW format. Phase AF operates with 315 measurement points based on software information from Sony’s large Alpha cameras and is supported by a time-of-flight sensor.

Anyone who shoots will be more interested in the Xperia Pro-I’s ability to record 4K videos at up to 120 frames per second. Sound is captured by two stereo microphones. There is also a separate physical button on the housing frame for video recordings.

As an accessory, Sony also offers a vlog screen (199 euros) for the back of the smartphone, which can be attached to the housing frame and has a tripod or a Bluetooth handle.

Separate image processor

Computing in the Xperia Pro-I is powered by its own image processor (Bionz X), Qualcomm’s 5G-enabled Snapdragon 888 chip, which has been allocated 12 gigabytes (GB) of RAM. 512GB of memory is available for photos, videos, and the like, which can be expanded with micro SD cards up to a terabyte (TB) in size.

As usual with Xperia smartphones, the Pro-I is dust and splash resistant (IP65 / 68). There is also a hole for a carrying strap on the chassis’s non-slip corrugated metal frame. Because if the smartphone lands on the floor, it would be a drama at the €1,799 (from December) requested by Sony.

Xperia Pro-I Technical Specifications