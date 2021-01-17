Some hot pockets have been pulled over potential glass and plastic

Nestle Ready Foods has recalled more than 700,000 pounds of hot-frozen bags of pepperoni that may contain bits of glass and hard plastic, according to the USDA. She said the Food Safety and Inspection Service on Friday.

The recall was issued after Nestlé received four separate consumer complaints about “foreign substances” in Pepperoni Hot Pockets, the Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

The company said in a Friday press release Contaminated products “may pose a choking or rupture hazard and should not be consumed”.

A consumer reported “minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product,” but there were no other reports of injury or illness, the Food Safety and Inspection Service said.