Solidarity with Lineker: the most popular football program only in emergency version

The BBC’s Match of the Day football program is the most popular in the United Kingdom. It is an important event for many football fans, week in and week out. Gary Lineker, the 62-year-old former national player, has a cult status there as a supervisor. Deposition of Gary Lineker in BBC Because of government criticism on Twitter, he is now polarizing wide circles. After the news on Friday evening, a number of colleagues announced their solidarity and announced their strike on public radio. It started with the iconic co-hosts, former Nationals players Alan Shearer and Ian Wright. They announced via Twitter that they will not be appearing on this week’s show.

All colleagues, experts and other staff followed suit, leaving the station apparently unable to find replacements for Lineker and his colleagues. Historic result: Lineker’s presentation since 1999 will be broadcast this weekend without comment. The usual interviews with players and coaches after matches cannot be conducted or only in abbreviated form. Individuals such as Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp have already announced that they will not be available. The Professional Footballers’ Association also spoke out against players who spoke out after matches.

But the problems the station has faced since Lineker's furlough have not been limited to television. radio programme 5 Live Sports It was removed from the program without further ado because psychics were also on strike here. Instead, the station played old football podcasts. According to media reports, several other programs such as Fighting Talk, Football Focus, and Final Score were also affected.

Criticisms of immigration policy The 62-year-old, and 80-time England international, tweeted that the British government’s immigration policy was directed “against the weakest”. Lineker compared the policies of the Conservatives to those of the “Germany of the Thirties”.

It was her time BBC He was temporarily fired from his position as director of the popular football program ‘Match of the Day’ (MOTD). The BBC’s director general, Tim Davie, described the measure as “a measure of proportion”. Before returning, the broadcaster must come to an agreement with Lineker about his use of social media.

