NSERLIN/MUNICH (dpa) – According to Bavaria Prime Minister Markus Soder (CSU), the federal government is planning an extended mandatory entry test for entry into Germany from August 1.

The federal government promised us today that it will do so by August 1st. Try everything with standardized testing requirements not only for air travel but also, say, for whatever comes on a regular car road or train route,” Sodder said at ARD Tagesthemen. He believes that is now more understandable, clearer, and safer. Sodder said that the originally scheduled date for setting up an entry regulation from 9/11 would be a “joke”, “then leave ends even in countries with late leave.”

Soder said in the evening that states put pressure on her because she needed a reliable basis for entry. In the afternoon, it was informed that a legal basis would be established for the implementation to work on August 1st. “The rule is relatively simple, everyone needs a test to come back, so to speak, whether they come by car, train or plane.”

Currently, the test only applies to people traveling to Germany by plane. Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) told Bild newspaper that people who have been vaccinated or recovered do not have to prove a negative test result. Seehofer and Soder said controls in individual traffic should be done on a point-by-point basis. No one wants fixed border controls, and no one wants that, Sodder said.

