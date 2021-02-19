Social Network – Canada is planning to take similar action as Australia against Facebook

Canadian Culture Minister Stephen Gilbault harshly criticized Facebook on Thursday (local time) and stressed that the country would not allow itself to get on its knees.

The reason is the company’s decision to block all news content in Australia. Background This is because Parliament in Canberra must debate a bill in the coming days. This will force platforms like Facebook and Google to share ad revenue from news content with media companies. Guilbeault is a similar law to Canada. “Canada is at the forefront of this battle,” the minister told reporters.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was also indomitable. He received support in this matter from the heads of state and government of Great Britain, Canada, France and India. “There is a lot of interest in the world in what Australia is doing,” Morrison said. Facebook invited to meet. “Because you know what Australia is doing here, you will likely also follow this in the legislation of many other Western countries.”

(AWP)